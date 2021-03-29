The devil is in the details.

Rapper Lil Nas X and New York streetwear company MSCHF are teaming up with an unofficial pair of custom Nikes called “Satan Shoes” that contain a drop of real human blood.

On Monday (March 29), the shoes will launch as a limited-edition release of 666 pairs, with each shoe's air bubble sole containing 60 cubic centimeters (2.03 fluid ounces) of red ink and "one drop" of human blood, according to MSCHF.

The “Satan Shoes” will be priced at $1,018 a pair, which is a reference to the Bible passage Luke 10:18 that reads: "I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven."

The custom black and red Nike Air Max 97s also feature a bronze pentagram and an inverted cross.

The blood inside of the shoe comes courtesy of MSCHF staff members, the company confirmed to NBC News.

The shoes have sparked outrage, attracting criticism from high-profile political and religious figures who describe the sneakers as "evil" and "heresy."

In a YouTube video titled “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe,” the “Old Town Road” rapper sits down to seemingly address the controversy regarding the sneaker but instead cuts to a clip from his most recent music video, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," in which he gives the devil a lap dance.

Nike was quick to unaffiliate themselves from the controversial collaboration, as the “Satan Shoes” by Lil Nas X and MSCHF are custom adaptations of existing products and not actually from the Nike company.

"We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” Nike said in an emailed statement to CNN. The company has also filed a lawsuit.