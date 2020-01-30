Here’s the Full Very Wyoming-ish Sam Elliott Doritos Video

Hopefully by now you've seen the teaser for a Doritos Super Bowl commercial featuring Sam Elliott. You can now see the full video which shows him getting challenged to a high noon showdown by Lil Nas X.

This is a classic just dropped on YouTube by Doritos. Enjoy.

Some pretty ninja-like dance moves from Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X's horse. The mustache move is definitely a highlight.

Be sure to watch until the end as a special guest makes a cameo.