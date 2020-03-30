Hey Casper: Would You Try Mountain Dew-Flavored Doritos?

I will try anything once, which includes one of the worst combinations I've ever heard of in my life. Doritos now has new limited edition, Mountain Dew flavored bag of chips.

As of right now, these are only available in Australia and for a limited time only, so if you have a friend Down Under, now would be the time to trade in a favor.

Again, I must say, this sounds like the worse concoction ever, but there are weirder things that have magically ended up tasting okay (pineapple on pizza, Wendy's fries in a Frosty, etc.). My goal in life is to get a bag of these.

The question must be asked however: