PHOTOS: First Day of 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival was a Rockin’ Party

After having to cancel the 2020 Beartrap Summer Festival due to Covid, it is clear that folks are ready to have fun in the meadow.

The fist day of the this year's festival was one of the biggest parties Beartrap meadow has ever seen. Festival goers were enthralled to be back in the meadow with great live music from Wylie Jones, Ben Rice, That Damn Sasquatch, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, and country superstar Craig Morgan.

Beartrap Summer Festival has always been a great place for the whole family. This year the family fun area was packed to the brim with activities. Kids and adults were tossing axes. playing on inflatables, jumping on bungee trampolines, getting their faces painted, and more.

The 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival also has more food vendors than ever. Anything you could ever want can be found at this year's festival.

Day 2 promises to be just as big of a party with acts, the Lionel Young Band, Felix y Los Gatos, Ghost Town Blues Band, and blues guitar legend Kenny Wayne Shepherd. You won't want to miss it. See you in the meadow tomorrow!