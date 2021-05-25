WIN: 4 Weekend Passes to 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival

The Beartrap Summer Festival marks 25 years+ of music on the mountain this summer with everything that’s kept crowds growing for a quarter-century: sunshine, mountain air, vendors, food and drink … and a great roster of musicians for this milestone celebration, August 7 and 8 in Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain. Fill out the form below for you chance at 4 weekend passes!

This year brings a wide-ranging line-up of national and regional musicians to the Hilltop Bank Mountaintop Stage, from traditional roots styles to genre-bending acts that aren’t afraid to mix bluegrass with grunge. And we top it off with headliners, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers on Saturday and Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Sunday.

Beartrap is a weekend-long party with special guests Wylie Jones, Ben Rice, That Damned Sasquatch, Ryan Chris & The Roughcuts, The Lionel Young Band, Felix y Los Gatos and Ghost Town Blues Band. Plus, a meadow full of vendors, open-air food court with something for every taste, beer garden, VIP area, kids’ area with activities and projects, and camping spaces available adjacent to the meadow. Tickets are on sale now – buy online at beartrapsummerfestival.com.

*Contest runs now through June 27th at midnight*