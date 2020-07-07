Goodbye Charlie: 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival Lineup To Change

Like many of you, we at the Beartrap Summer Festival were shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of our friend and Beartrap alumnus Charlie Daniels. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his many fans and family – and we’re heartbroken that his 2015 appearance on the Beartrap stage was to be his last, but will cherish the memories of that great year, and the incredible music he left us. If you were fortunate enough to be there to see the incomparable Mr. Daniels live – you already know that his energy and performances were one of a kind, and he will certainly be a tough act to follow, as he always was.

Charlie was to be one of our headliners for 2020 along with Bruce Hornsby – and had graciously agreed to hold our rescheduled 2021 date, as has Bruce. Sadly, we won’t get the chance to see that lineup come to fruition. An artist of Charlie’s caliber and importance in the Great American Songbook will never be “replaced”, but nevertheless we are beginning the tough task of finding another artist to join us that’s worthy of filling the void that Mr. Daniels will leave on our stage next year.

We’re pleased that Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers will remain with us for next year’s festival, and after the collective struggles of 2020, we can’t wait to enjoy the meadow coming alive with music in a much-needed celebration high atop Casper Mountain in 2021 – keep an eye out for an announcement on future additions to our lineup as soon as we’re able.

We were also able to locate this fan-shared video of Charlie Daniels at Beartrap performing a Johnny Cash classic.