PHOTOS: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Rocks Beartrap Meadow

The Louisiana-born axeman and songsmith, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, brought his magical mix of blues and rock to Beartrap Meadow on Sunday afternoon.

The final day of the 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival was filled with sunshine, fun, and amazing music. Kenny Wayne Shepherd closed out this year's festivities with a powerful rock-driven set. The guitar riffs coming from Shepherd were god-like. Although Shepherd's style fits more into the blues category, the rock infusion is evident. Even the bluesiest of tunes during the set had some raging riffs you would expect to hear from a hard rock band. Shepherd's blues style is still nothing to be rivaled.

There are few artists whose names are synonymous with one instrument and how it's played in service to an entire genre.