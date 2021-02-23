Flags In Wyoming Ordered To Fly At Half-Staff

Governor Mark Gordon is following up on a Proclamation from President Joe Biden by ordering the U.S. and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Feb. 26.

The presidential proclamation reads as follows:

REMEMBERING THE 500,000 AMERICANS LOST TO COVID-19

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



A PROCLAMATION



As of this week during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic,

more than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus. That is

more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than

in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. On this

solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones

left behind. We, as a Nation, must remember them so we can begin to

heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this

pandemic.

In their memory, the First Lady and I will be joined by the Vice

President and the Second Gentleman for a moment of silence at the

White House this evening. I ask all Americans to join us as we

remember the more than 500,000 of our fellow Americans lost to COVID19 and to observe a moment of silence at sunset. I also hereby

order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of

the United States, that the flag of the United States shall be flown

at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and

grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval

vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and

throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions

until sunset February 26, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be

flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States

embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad,

including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-second day of February, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the

two hundred and forty-fifth.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

