A former Casper psychiatrist is accused of threatened to kill his ex-wife using a hammer after breaking into her Casper Mountain residence in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to court documents.

John Shannon Sappington, 58, was booked into jail on recommended charges of attempted robbery, attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and felony property destruction, a Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told K2 Radio News on Monday.

Authorities say dispatchers were notified of two security alarms being activated at the same Casper Mountain Road residence shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday before someone at an adjacent residence made a 911 call, saying someone was beating on her door and asking them to call police.

The person at the door turned out to be the alleged victim in the case, who also called 911 and reported that Sappington, her estranged husband, had broken in through a glass door and threatened to kill her with a hammer.

While the victim was on the phone, the dispatcher heard Sappington in the background saying, "I'm going to kill you, you f------ b----," according to the sheriff's office.

The victim hid from Sappington and deputies arrived at the scene. They found Sappington, who reportedly admitted to destroying numerous windows and the alarm system inside the home.

Sappington allegedly told deputies that he and the victim had been legally separated and a judge awarded her the property on Casper Mountain Road, as well as other property.

Sappington said he'd been out drinking Saturday night and, once he returned home, he became upset because he felt his ex had stolen his property, despite the fact that a judge legally awarded it to her as part of separation proceedings.

So, Sappington reportedly told deputies, he took a hammer and drove up the mountain in order to break into the residence and get his BMW back. He said he knew the key was inside the home and he'd have to get it from his ex-wife.

Despite his admissions, the sheriff's office said, Sappington said he had no intent of following through with his threats.

A portable breath test showed Sappington's blood-alcohol content was .172, over twice the legal limit to drive, shortly after the incident.

Sappington has not yet made his initial court appearance.

Sappington, who previously practiced at Wyoming Behavioral Institute in Casper, is not currently licensed to work in Wyoming. The Wyoming Board of Medicine notes Sappington previously had issues with substance abuse and voluntarily relinquished his license nearly a decade ago.

Sappington had filed to have his license reinstated in 2017, but later withdrew that petition.