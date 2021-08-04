Casper Police Looking For Suspects Who Broke Into NCHS

The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three people who broke into Natrona County High School on two different occasions.

According to a news release on social media, the break-ins happened at 5 a.m. on July 17 and 2:50 a.m. July 19.

"On both occasions, two individuals entered the school and pried open multiple doors, causing significant damage to the building," CPD said in the release. "On the second occasion, the individuals stole an iPad and $200 in cash.

"Detectives believe more items that have yet to be identified were stolen as well."

According to the release, investigators believe there individuals were involved.

Suspect No. 1 is believed to be involved in both incidents. He's identified as being white with a large tattoo on his right forearm extending toward his bicept. He also appears to have a short mustache and chin goatee roughly 1 inch long.

The second suspect is believed to be involved in the July 17 incident and is believed to be a Hispanic or Native American with droopy eyes.

The third suspect is believed to have been involved in the July 19 incident and is a white female with glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact CPD Detective Bowman at 307-235-8232.