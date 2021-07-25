Former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi Life Flighted

On Saturday, Brad Enzi, the son of former Wyoming Senator, Mike Enzi, tweeted out that his father got injured on Friday while out bike riding.

Enzi said his father had suffered an injury while biking and required to be airlifted out, and asked people to pray for his father.

"One of the best basketball fans in the country needs giant prayers tonight after a bike wreck and life flight last night. Also happens to be my GOAT Dad. Any and all prayers and thoughts accepted no denomination or creed preferred. Just lift him up!"

Mike Enzi, who is 77, had served as a Wyoming Senator from 1997 until 2021 when he was succeeded by Cynthia Lummis, after announcing in 2019 he would not run again for his seat.