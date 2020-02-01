Frankie MacDonald Gives The Rundown On Wyoming’s Latest Storm

The internet's favorite YouTube weatherman, Frankie MacDonald, is back with another major winter storm update for the entire state of Wyoming.

Frankie made sure to give travel warnings especially for those of us living in Casper and Cheyenne, while also reminding the masses to be prepared.

His predictions are normally right on the money, so you'd be wise to heed his advice. This particular incoming storm is estimated to bring anywhere from 6 to 11 inches of snow on Monday (February 3rd , 2020).