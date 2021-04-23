Tennessee Traveler Highlights Cheyenne and Colorado in New Video

More and more people are traveling to Wonderful Wyoming and at all times of the year, to glimpse of outdoor beauty.

A YouTube channel, The Tennessee Trip Taker, known for its "short trips anyone can do for a day or over a weekend", recently posted a video (April 20th, 2021), highlighting both Cheyenne and the Rocky Mountain National Park.

The short, 3:00 minute video shows high resolution, 360˚ views of many Cheyenne landmarks. What makes this video unique is that they didn't wait for the weather to warm up to enjoy the great outdoors.

Along with this beautiful footage, the video description states:

Early morning in Wyoming, stopping at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, Wyoming State Capitol, and the grounds of the Cheyenne Frontier Days. Only a short drive away we arrive at the Rocky Mountain National Park, located just a couple of hours from Cheyenne and Denver. At the time of recording, most of the parks roads were closed on account of ice and snow on the roads.