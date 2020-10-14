Watch a Bear Break Into a Restaurant Then Complain About the Food

I didn't realize bears were picky when it comes to food, but a new video may prove that is indeed the case.

Based on the Facebook page name, pretty sure this happened in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. You'll see a bear tearing through a restaurant, obtain some food then trash before he runs downstairs to complain to management.

If you've ever been to Pigeon Forge, you know it's really hard to NOT see a bear there. This one went for a stroll through the mall.

There was also the story we shared with you where a mama bear and cubs blocked roller coaster tracks near Pigeon Forge.

A few of us Wyoming folks could teach these Tennessee people a thing or two about how you don't chase bears if you want to live. Several people in this restaurant were definitely living dangerously.