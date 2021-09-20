Funnel Cloud Appears Near Casper Mountain

The Natrona County Emergency Management has reported that they are seeing cold air funnel activity within a storm in the area near the base of Casper Mountain.

Emergency Management said the funnel could produce some winds with rain and dust, but are not currently seeing any tornados.

Images of a funnel cloud forming over Casper Mountain were also sent to K2 Radio.

Josh Freeman

According to Emergency Management, the funnels are usually harmless, though they may touch down on the ground at some point, producing dust and wind before going back up into the air.