Genius Owner Built His Dog His Own Winter Race Track

If you have a dog and your dog loves snow, you should consider doing what this genius dog owner did. He created a winter race track in their backyard.

According to the video description, the dog is named Bentley. They say he had never seen snow, but flipped out when he realized how much fun it could be. Enter a man with his snowblower.

Never underestimate the ingenuity with a skilled dude armed with a snowblower. He carved out a track and Bentley took it from there.

Winter is my least favorite season of them all, but it's hard to not appreciate the joy of dogs in snow.