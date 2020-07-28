Wyoming’s current public health orders will remain in place through Aug. 15 as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, including the largest number of reported new lab-confirmed cases in one day on Tuesday, Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release.

“It is important for all of us to remain vigilant as we continue to see case numbers increase statewide,” Gordon said.

“We are approaching a critical time for our state’s economy," he said. "So far, Wyoming has been able to keep our businesses open and our citizens safe. That’s good for our economy and good for the health of our people.”

However, business expansion is fragile and it depends of each state resident doing their part including practicing social distancing and wearing face masks to slow the prevention of the coronavirus, Gordon said.

The frequency of reported new lab-confirmed cases has risen steadily over the past month.

From June 28 through July 12, Wyoming averaged 28 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, and there were a total of new 385 lab-confirmed cases reported.

Over the past 14 days, Wyoming averaged 37 lab-confirmed cases per day, with 523 total confirmed since July 12.

Tuesday marked the worst day so far.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 64 new lab-confirmed cases, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

Total deaths stand at 26, with the latest occurring in Uinta County.

As of Tuesday, Wyoming has recorded 2,136 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,615 recovered lab-confirmed cases; 453 probable cases and 355 recovered probable cases.

Gordon's announcement Tuesday updated Public Health Order No. 1 to provide more specific guidelines for school operations.

It continues the existing requirement that students wear face coverings where six feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the orders.

The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Wyoming Department of Education have distributed 500,000 cloth face coverings to school districts. The districts have until Aug. 3 to submit their Smart Start reopening plans to the Department of Education.

Gordon and the health department still strongly recommend using face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart.

The categories of number of new cases and new hospitalizations continue to be rated “concerning" on Wyoming’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The continuing orders:

Allow gatherings up to 50 persons in a confined space to occur without restrictions.

Permit events of up to 250 persons with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place.

Permit faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged.

Continue the public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces.

