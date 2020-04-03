Gov. Extends Orders, Directs 14-Day Quarantine for Visitors

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday extended a shutdown of schools and businesses through April to contain the coronavirus, emphatically stating that people need to stay home whenever possible.

"The decision to extend these (statewide public health) orders was made to save lives and keep people at home," said Gordon. "We are seeing community transmission of COVID-19 occur around the state and we will continue to see more confirmed cases in the weeks to come."

"This action will help lower the rate of transmission and protect both our healthcare system and the healthcare workers we all rely on," he added.

To discourage out-of-state visitation during the pandemic, Gordon has also issued a directive requiring any person coming to Wyoming for a non-work-related purpose to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.

"We know that travel from another state or country is a source of COVID-19 infections in Wyoming," said Gordon. "Visitors from neighboring states have strained the resources of many Wyoming communities so we are asking them to do the right thing to protect the health of our citizens and the resources of our rural healthcare facilities."

Wyoming had at least 162 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in 17 of its 23 counties as of Friday. Thirty-seven of those people have recovered.

​​