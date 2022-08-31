Grass Fire Present in Glenrock Near the Dave Johnston Power Plant

According to Glenrock Fire Department, there is currently a grass fire present near the Dave Johnston Plant.

The fire department has sent out about half a dozen engines to address the fire, and is believed to have currently contained the fire at the west end of the power plant, but is still working on addressing the fire near the east and north sections of the power plant.

While there is no confirmation on what started the fire, there is speculation that it was caused by a lightning strike.

At this time it is unclear how large the fire is or how much it has spread.

The Evansville Fire-EMS put out a statement on Facebook saying that they are aware of the fire, but that it has not entered Natrona County.

"The smoke visible east of Casper is a fire in Converse County. Evansville Fire & EMS along with Natrona County Fire Protection District units have patrolled eastern Natrona County and determined the fire to not be in our county.With fuels drying out and temperatures expecting to be hot and dry, please stay vigilant and use caution when using anything that could spark a wildfire."

The Natrona County Fire District is also aware of the fire.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

