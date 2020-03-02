Green River Fire Chief & Wife Accused of Embezzling Donated Money

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office has arrested the Green River Fire Dept. Chief and his wife on allegations that they embezzled donated money from the fire department's foundation. A lengthy investigation culminated in the arrest of Michael and Stephanie Nomis.

According to a press release, in November, sheriff's detectives obtained search warrants for the bank records associated with the Green River Fire Department Foundation. In January, further warrants were obtained for city hall and fire department records.

Authorities say the comparison of bank statements from August 2016 through January reveals a total of $125,000 was embezzled from various foundation funds.

According to the release, the GRFD Foundation was established to supplement the fire department's budget from the city. It includes three bank accounts that are designated for specific purposes such as victim services and equipment.

Michael Nomis is charged with felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property. Stephanie Nomis is charged with felony theft.

This story will be updated.