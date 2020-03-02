Video Shows a Young Grizzly Chasing an Elk Herd in the Tetons

It's not unusual to spot a random grizzly if you visit the Tetons. But, it's not common to actually capture video of one chasing down an elk herd.

This short video was taken in Grand Teton National Park last July although it's just now being shared. Spoiler Alert: it doesn't end well for one of the elk although there's nothing graphic shown.

The National Wildlife Federation has some interesting facts about how old bears are when they begin to hunt on their own. They state that you'll typically see a young bear separate from its mother after age 2. This young bear obviously has learned his hunting skills well from mother as it doesn't take him long to nab one of the elk at the back of the herd.