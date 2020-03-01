Watch this Train Plow Through Snow Like It’s Nothing

If you're never seen a train push snow, you're missing out. This legendary big iron horse went through mountains of snow like a hot knife through butter.

Sage Faulkner just shared this video of a snow-pushing train between Colorado and New Mexico.

This is the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. I've never had the privilege of riding this train, but I consider my 2 trips on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge among the highlights of my life.

I've always wondered how these trains managed travel during months when snow covers the tracks. Based on Wikipedia, this big iron horse is likely equipped with a rotary snowplow on both ends to make sure it can manage any snow in its path no matter which direction it's moving.