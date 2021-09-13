Guy Captures Thermal of 9 Wolves Surrounding Yellowstone Grizzly
I would have never thought of attempting this in a million years, but I'm glad this guy did. He took his thermal camera out at night into Yellowstone and captured video of 9 wolves surrounding 1 grizzly.
His Life in Wyoming YouTube channel had this to say about this special nighttime video moment:
June 23 2021, I decided to take a trip to Yellowstone National Park with my thermal cameras. I traveled between Old Faithful and Lamar Valley! Around 1a.m. I spotted a Grizzly bear with 9 wolves around it!!!
The amount of wildlife he observes is crazy at this time of the night.
Where there are wolves and grizzlies together, you can bet your bottom dollar there's also a carcass nearby and that's exactly what happened. He doesn't specify and it's hard to tell with his thermal camera, but it appears the grizzly has taken over a wolf kill of a bison. In case you're not familiar, that's typical grizzly behavior in Yellowstone.
This reminded me of a study I came across years ago asking the question if bear presence causes wolves to kill more to compensate for the fact that they have to deal with meals being stolen. It didn't turn out that was the case which was surprising to me.
The National Park Service has shared some of the different interactions possible between grizzlies and wolves. The concept that they might feed together at night is not one of them. This video shows that can sometimes happen.