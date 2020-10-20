Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Cardi B's social media beef with fans, one Disney Channel's nostalgic TikTok posts and more, below.

Halloweentown Star Dresses Up as Beloved Character on TikTok



Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown, now 35, is on TikTok and she's getting ready for Halloween by dressing up as her beloved Disney Channel character, Marine Piper. The former Disney star is bringing joy to people during these dark times. Watch her videos, below:

Jeffrey Toobin Suspended From The New Yorker After Exposing Himself

Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended after exposing himself in a work meeting over Zoom with The New Yorker and WNYC radio. "I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers," Toobin said in a statement. He claims he thought he was not visible to others on the call, and thought he was on mute as well. (via TMZ)

Cardi B Is Off Twitter After Reuniting With Offset

Cardi B's Twitter has been deactivated following a wild rant she pulled on Instagram Live, during which she slammed fans for getting in her business with Offset. She said they should stay in their lane, and stop reaching out to her friends as well. (via TMZ)

Vote! Vote! Vote!



Click here to find out voting information and where you can find your local polling place.