12 Pics of a Cabin in One of Casper Mountain’s Quietest Places

One of the great things about Casper Mountain is it has many places of solitude. That's definitely the case for a log cabin I've just come across that is definitely tucked back in the woods.

The physical address of this sweet home is 9993 S. Cantrell Road on Casper Mountain. Check out a dozen pics for yourself.

The Realtor listing specifically mentions the solitude of this location. Here's where Google Maps places it.

Google Maps Satellite View

I love log cabins and tend to be a home body that enjoys privacy and quiet time. As you can see by the map, this home is surrounded by forest and is just down the road (literally) from Bear Trap. The current asking price as of this writing is $525,000. Check out the full Realtor listing for specific details if you also seek alone time in one of the prettiest areas on Casper Mountain.