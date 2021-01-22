10 Pics of a Wyoming Log Cabin with a Canal Running Under It

I've always appreciated Wyoming homes with a personality. The ones that have something unique that makes them special always get my attention. That's why I loved this Wyoming log cabin that has a canal running right underneath it.

The address of this beauty is 409 First Street in Riverside, Wyoming. When they say Riverside, they mean it. River under would also work as it has a canal directly underneath the home. Did I mention it also includes 3 guest cabins? It does. Here are a handful of pics from Realtor.com.

Wyoming Log Cabin with a Canal Underneath It

If you're not familiar with where Riverside, Wyoming is located, it's to the south of Rawlins and west of Laramie with Bridger Peak on the horizon.

Google Maps Satellite View

Normally when I find a sweet Wyoming log cabin, the asking price is at least 7 digits. This one isn't. It's currently $895,500 according to the listing on Realtor. I've always wanted a log cabin and my wife loves water so that's probably why this one with a canal running under it got my attention.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MUST SEE: John Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics