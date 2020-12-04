Check Out a Dozen Pics of a Log Cabin with Devil’s Tower Views

In real estate, you always hear that it's location, location and location. If that's accurate, this is the ultimate dream Wyoming log cabin as it has Devil's Tower quite literally in its backyard.

The actual address of this property is 1 County Road 58, Devil's Tower, Wyoming. Here are a dozen pics to gaze at that I found on Reator.com.

I was almost afraid to look at the asking price for this log cabin. The fact that you're next door to Devil's Tower is pretty hard to imagine. According to the latest update on Realtor.com that I saw, it would require $1,250,000. I'm no real estate expert, but I expected it to be more. That's not bad at all for a close encounter of the Wyoming log cabin kind.