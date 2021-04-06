Dozen Pics of a Wyoming Log Cabin that’s a Fly Fisherman’s Dream

When you day dream about a home, what is the first thing that comes to mind? If you're a fly fisherman, it might be this. It's a Wyoming log cabin located right next to some pristine fishing waters.

The address of this property I found on Realtor is 5155/5095 Prince Place N near Jackson. If a picture is worth a thousand words, here are 12 thousand words (or 12 pics).

Jackson Log Cabin is a Fly Fisherman's Dream

Get our free mobile app

Location, location, location. In this case, that's key as it's in a private Jackson neighborhood that has views of the entire Teton range and Rendezvous Mountain. The main home is a 3-bed, 3 1/2 bath home with over 4,100 square feet with a guest cabin on top of that.

About that price. If you want to live the dream of walking out of the front door with that fly fishing equipment, you have a check to sign first. The asking price as of this writing is $17,750,000, but how can you put a price on the fishing joy this would bring you?

Wyoming's Most Expensive Home Currently Available