10 Pics of a Kaycee, Wyoming Horse Ranch with Bighorn Views

If you love the Kaycee, Wyoming area and you have horses and/or cattle, I have found some sweet land for you. It's a ranch more than capable of housing your horses and cattle and it's got views of the southern Bighorn Mountains.

I found this new property listing on Realtor. The physical address is 56 Mayoworth Road in Kaycee, Wyoming. Check out 10 pics showing what this place has to offer.

Kaycee, Wyoming Ranch with Log Cabin and with Bighorn Views

This Wyoming ranch is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom log home that is situated on a 26.62 acre lot based on the Realtor listing. It also includes a guest cabin and has 3,000 acres of public land nearby.

It's equipped with corrals, cattle feed bunks, a round pen and roping arena. You would be the envy of your horses with this place. Thanks to its proximity to Kaycee, you'll also be privy to views of the southern Bighorn Mountains. Hard to complain about that kind of eye candy.

As you probably guessed, this ranch isn't free. The current asking price is $750,000. Check out the full Realtor listing for more pics and information.

