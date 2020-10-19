A Hunter is Surprised When a Very Friendly Deer Joins HIs Hunt

It's fun when you can have friends join you for a hunt. One hunter ended up with some company he didn't expect. It was a friendly deer who not only stopped by, but wanted to be petted.

There's no mention of where this happened, but I know more than a few Wyoming hunters who would appreciate this visit.

The good news for the deer is that the hunter was hunting...doves. This video took me back to my childhood with the famous Bugs Bunny vs Daffy Duck scene.

Rabbit season or duck season? Fortunately for this deer, not deer season. The hunters seemed to have a good sense of humor about it all petting the deer and posing for pictures. With that kind of attitude, I have to wonder if this didn't happen in Wyoming after all.