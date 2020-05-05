Happiness is Watching Moose Calves Play in Your Yard

There are ways to tell that you live in an awesome place. Near the top of that list is when you look outside and see two moose calves playing in your yard.

Along with a very big mama moose standing guard, these two moose calves appear to be living their best life.

Based on the video share, these two were doing the moose calf tango near Anchor Point, Alaska. These twins seem to be getting along swimmingly, but it doesn't always go that way when they become adults. It reminded me of a video that Wyoming Game and Fish shared last November of two bull moose sparring.