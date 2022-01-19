Have You Ever Seen A “Snow Twister” In Wyoming?
Wyoming is known for its strange weather, and after living here for over two decades I feel like I've seen it all.
Dust devils, 90mph hour wind gusts, intense lightning storms, snow thunder, tornados, and blizzards that last for days...our Wyoming weather can be intense.
Today I came across a video of a weather event that happened in Toronto, and I can't help but wonder if we've had this same phenom in Wyoming.
I did a little digging and found an article on Weather.com that explained a little bit more about this rare weather occurrence.
In the article, they called it a "snow devil" which makes sense to me because my first thought was that this looked like the "dust devils" we often see in Wyoming...but snow.
They explained that a "snow devil" is created when wind currents collide and swirl snow crystals skyward.
After seeing the video I can't help but wonder how I haven't seen one of these before, especially in downtown Casper where the wind whips in every direction at once.
The video also reminded me of a crazy winter storm event that happened right here in Casper almost exactly a year ago.
And of course, there was the massive storm we had 73 years ago.