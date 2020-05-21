Here’s What Wyoming Is Eating And Drinking During The Quarantine

With the COVID-19 induced Quarantine, many of us have found ourselves dusting off our aprons and cookbooks.

And let's get real...desperately searching the internet for meal inspiration and easy to follow recipes.

TheDailyMeal.com recently released a list of "The Most Popular Coronavirus Cooking Searches Across America"

The article gives the most popular food recipe searches for each state and then says what the most searched recipe was across the nation as a whole.

It turns out that Americans are craving carbs.

Banana Bread was the most popular food recipe search in America.

I can't argue with that. Banana bread is a family favorite at my house. I even have an 8 Minute Banana Bread Recipe I can share with you, or if you're a chocolate lover, here is a Double Chocolate Banana Bread Recipe.

In Wyoming the most popular food during the COVID-19 induced quarantine was Sourdough.

I can't lie, lately, my social media feeds HAVE been full of Sourdough starters, and pictures of beautifully baked Sourdough bread...and some fails too.

The yeast shortage around here certainly had something to do with this, and I guess it does make sense that Wyomingites wouldn't be afraid to put in the time that it takes to make Sourdough.

On average from start to finish it takes almost a week, yup that's right a week.

Here's a great Sourdough recipe just in case you're curious and want to try making your own loaf.

Speaking of curiosity, I decided to find out what Wyoming's most popular Coronavirus Quarantine Cocktail was...and I have to admit I was a bit surprised.

According to this article, it's a White Russian.

Anyone else not see that one coming?

A White Russian is made by combining Kahlua, vodka, and heavy cream. Then you pour it over a glass of ice and stir it up.

Maybe it pairs well with Sourdough bread?

If you're brave enough to try that combo, let me know how it goes.