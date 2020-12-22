Netflix has an all new docuseries that will be available to stream beginning on January 5th, 2020, called History of Swear Words. The show will star Nicolas Cage and will dive deep into the history of curse words and include some thought-provoking discussions with several famous comedians.

The rumors about the upcoming series have been whispered around social media for the last few weeks, but after watching the trailer (shown above), I will most definitely checking this one out.

At one point in the trailer, a female narrator states:

There are scientific studies that say you feel better when you swear.

I'd agree with that fully. Have you ever dropped an 8 ounce can of vegetables on your toe before? I have, unfortunately numerous times in my life and I can tell you from personal experience, using profanity definitely helps alleviate the pain. Have you ever stubbed your toe? Yup... the same thing.

After watching the trailer a couple of times (and not just to hear Nicholas Cage scream the worst 4-letter obscenity in America at the top of his lungs, although it was a plus), a few of my personal questions were pondered. For example: who decided certain words are bad words?

I'm hoping to get the answer to that question and to enjoy some laughs along the way as well. Will you be watching "History of Swear Words"?