HISTORY CHECK: Did You Know Old Faithful Was Once a Laundromat?

It's happened more than once. Someone actually tried to turn the guizer into a laundry business. It did not end well.

On the afternoon of September 18, 1870, the members of the Washburn-Langford-Doane Expedition traveled down the Firehole River from the Kepler Cascades and entered the Upper Geyser Basin. The first geyser they saw was Old Faithful. In his 1871 Scribner's account of the expedition, Nathaniel P. Langford wrote:

This geyser is elevated thirty feet above the level of the surrounding plain, and the crater rises five or six feet above the mound. It spouted at regular intervals nine times during our stay, the columns of boiling water being thrown from ninety to one hundred and twenty-five feet at each discharge, which lasted from fifteen to twenty minutes. We gave it the name of 'Old Faithful.' Old Faithful is sometimes degraded by being made a laundry. Garments placed in the crater during quiescence are ejected thoroughly washed when the eruption takes place. Gen. Sheridan's men, in 1882, found that linen and cotton fabrics were uninjured by the action of the water, but woolen clothes were torn to shreds.

That's not the only stuff that has been stuffed down that steam hole.

When Frank D Carpenter and his buddies arrived as explorers back in 1877 they acted like a bunch of stupid tourists.

Carpenter wrote in his book, The Wonders of Geyser Land, that he and his group piled

“at least a thousand pounds of stones, trees and stumps” into Old Faithful, which dutifully “expelled” it all into the air.

Back in the 1880s, visitors — finding the bubbles delightful — threw so much soap into the geysers that they had picked up at the gift shop.

One man even tried to open a laundromat, but that failed when the geyser blew up his business, along with his tent.

Over the decades many things have been found down in the hole and ejected out that just boggle the mind.

The pacifier dates back to the 1930s, according to Live Science, which noted a cinderblock, a busted bottle, old signs, cigarette butts, and an eight-inch drinking straw among the items. (USA TODAY).

Drones. Couches, Handkerchiefs. Diapers. Pennies. These are a few of the items that have landed after being shot back out. (Yellowstone National Park Service).

For some reason, when people see a hole, they want to throw stuff down into it.

