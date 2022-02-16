The conversation popped up last week about how often we clean our houses. As a single guy, I may do a full-on clean once a month. That's not saying I don't pick up and do dishes every few days, but I don't clean every day. If you're married and have a family, you're probably cleaning up much more often than I do.

So to get a better grasp of the situation, we did an 'unofficial' poll that asked the simple question:

How often do you clean your house?

A simple question, but the most common answer given never even crossed my mind. According to the our poll, the most common answer is simply 'EVERY DAY'.

For many, the question wasn't quite clear enough and after reading the answers and checking in with Good Housekeeping, this could've been a 14 part question.

The definition of 'house cleaning' has to be used loosely, because there are so many different parts to the cleaning of one's house. Dictionary.com has the definition of housecleaning as:

the act of cleaning a house, room, etc., and its furnishings, especially the act of cleaning thoroughly and completely.

Good Housekeeping has a list of how often you should 'clean' everything...I may be disgusting.

EVERY DAY:

Make Bed

Clean Coffee Maker

Clean Dishes

Wipe down counters and table

Do laundry

Sweep Kitchen Floors

Wipe down bathroom

Squeegee Shower

Sanitize Bathroom

Every Week:

Mop

Scrub Bathroom

Clean Mirrors

Dust

Vacuum

Change Bedding

Toss expired food

Wipe down kitchen appliances

Clean microwave

Sanitize Sponges

Every Month

Vacuum vents and woodwork

Clean light fixtures

Dust Blinds

Clean dishwasher, washer & dryer and vacuum

3-6 Months

Clean Fridge

Clean stovetop and oven

Wash shower curtain

Clean under furniture

Clean patio

Wash pillows and comforters

Vacuum mattress

Descale Coffee Maker

Freshen drains and disposal

Clean out freezer

Wash car

Every Year

Clean fireplace and chimney

Clean carpet and upholstery

Clean windows

Clean dryer vents

Clean curtains

Clear gutters

Yep, I feel dirty and sense that I need to spend the next 6 months catching up on all that cleaning. After reading all those lists, I feel like I am in the minority of cleaners for sure. Take a look at how often many said they cleaned.

How Often Do Most Wyomingites Clean?