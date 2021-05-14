New Wyoming Tourist Season Promises NEXT LEVEL STUPID!

Each tourist season we see something that makes us think, "That has to be the dumbest person ever." But then, the very next year, the New Yorker says to the Chicagoan, "Hold my beer."

The photo above is of a bison proudly displaying the pants he ripped off a woman who tried to pet him.

Click here to watch a video of a woman who wanted to be the first this year to get eaten by a bear.

Get our free mobile app

There are always the people who want to look down the hole of old faithful or get burned walking off into the boiling geyser fields. Though I have to admire the guy who tried to cook a full chicken in that hot water. Wrong, but clever.

Who can forget the people who put the baby buffalo in the back of their SUV because it looked lost and cold?

YEAH, it's been so bad some Wyoming 4th graders even wrote a song about it.

So, here we are at a new season and we have to wonder - how in the world are these people going to top last year's level of stupid? I'll go make the popcorn. I can't wait to find out.

I plan to keep score. I bet nature wins again this year.