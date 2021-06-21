Hole In One For The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

I've never claimed I was a good, average or even a fair golfer...but when it's for the kids, I'll gladly look horrible on the course. That's exactly what happened Friday June 18th at the Casper Country Club for the 17th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic for the Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming.

Myself along with other radio station staff members Tom McCarthy, Donovan Short, Bradley Lacher AND our golfing savior Kayla Tanner hit the links to help raise money for the kids. By the way, after further review, we feel poor Kayla drew the short straw when it came to picking teams....but we had fun and that's all that matters.

What we lacked in golfing, we made up for in drive and determination to help the kids. According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming website, nearly 8,ooo kids were helped and over 105,000 meals/ snacks were provided to those kids in 2020 by the organization. Seeing the number of men and women that turned out, the community is very much aware of the heights they go at the clubs.

Being part of a golf tournament isn't the only way you can help BGCCW. There are MANY ways you can give to the organization.

A one time monetary donation

A Monthly Donation

Give in honor of someone

In Kind Donation (donating products, services or equipment to lower costs for the club)

Or if you have a certain skill set that you'd like to help pass on to the kids, there are opportunities for you to Volunteer your time.

One thing that I've learned in my short time in Wyoming is that Wyomingites are very giving, loving and supportive. If you're looking to make an impact this month, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is a GREAT cause! www.bgccw.org

