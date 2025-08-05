County-wide Fire Restriction Cancels ‘Salt Creek Days’ Opening Event

This upcoming Thursday was set to be a blast for the fireworks kickoff event at Salt Creek Days in Midwest.

Unfortunately, the Natrona County Fire District has issued a county-wide, Stage One Fire Restriction, as of 12:01 am on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025.

Only the fireworks show is being postponed. All other events will proceed as scheduled.

Check out the flyer below for the other events taking place during the 4-day event.

For more information on the fire restriction, click here.

