How Much Have Streaming Services Benefited from This Pandemic?

Needless to say, we've all been looking for a little escape.

What are the things you've been turning to during this pandemic to help you cope. I'm willing to bet that streaming is on your list. Whether we've been going back to our old favorites or discovering new shows and movies, entertainment has allowed us to put aside the problems of the world for just a moment.

My husband and I actually pulled up our Netflix subscription again to watch the Office. We've never watched it all the way through so we started over with Season 1, Episode 1 and are loving every minute of it. We also enjoy shows and movies on Amazon, Hulu and YouTube TV. And yes, I know Hamilton is on Disney+ but if I have to remember another login and password, I might snap.

With that being said, some of us have subscribed to a new streaming service during this time. A recent survey has discovered which platforms have seen the biggest increases during this time. Since lockdown first rolled out, these are the streaming services that have benefited the most from COVID-19.