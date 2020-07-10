Wyoming Governor Has No Plans For More Restrictive Virus Orders

A spokesperson for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Friday said the governor has no intention of implementing more restrictive COVID-19 orders, but that isn't set in stone.

Gordon's communications director, Michael Pearlman, told K2 Radio News in an email Friday that while Gordon has no plans to revert back on lifting orders, "that could change if there was a sudden spike in cases or significant change in the metrics we use to track the virus."

Meanwhile, Montana Governor Steve Bullock is considering doing just that:

"It's worth noting that Montana has reported back-to-back days with record numbers of new cases (96 Thursday, 127 Friday), while Wyoming's number of new cases has remained relatively stable, averaging 25 lab-confirmed cases per day over the past two weeks," Pearlman said.

According to daily metrics from the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming has 1,445 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 345 probable cases.

Twenty-one people have died from the illness in Wyoming.

Wyoming's current virus restrictions are set to expire July 15.