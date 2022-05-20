How To Avoid Frustrating Casper Road Construction and Anxiety
If you're looking to stay stress and headache free for the next few days, avoid Wolcott Street in South Casper. Over the last few weeks there has been construction on sidewalks, curbs, crossing and now the streets are being repaired.
The stressful part isn't that the streets are being fixed and resurfaced, it's the fact that the, normally 4 lane street, is reduced to just 2 lanes. This wouldn't be a big issue, except that people are parking in the open lanes and forcing drivers to the closed center lanes.
We understand that you're used to being able to park on the street because they're wide enough for 4 lanes of North and South bound traffic, as well as area to park on each side...NORMALLY. Now that the streets are under (much needed) repair, please find somewhere else to park.
Public parking lot, parking garages and side streets are available for you to park. While we're on the topic, the best idea to handle the situation on Wolcott Street, avoid it all together.
The way Casper is laid out, is perfect for being able to avoid certain streets. With Wolcott basically being out of commission, if you're heading into or out of downtown Casper, it's best for you to use streets like:
- Beech
- Durbin
- Center
- David
I promise all of these much needed and incredible updates and repairs are going to be worth it, but until they're complete use caution. Think about those that need to get to their houses or jobs or the crews that are working hard to complete the mission.