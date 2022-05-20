If you're looking to stay stress and headache free for the next few days, avoid Wolcott Street in South Casper. Over the last few weeks there has been construction on sidewalks, curbs, crossing and now the streets are being repaired.

Sidewalk 5 Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

The stressful part isn't that the streets are being fixed and resurfaced, it's the fact that the, normally 4 lane street, is reduced to just 2 lanes. This wouldn't be a big issue, except that people are parking in the open lanes and forcing drivers to the closed center lanes.

Road4 Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

We understand that you're used to being able to park on the street because they're wide enough for 4 lanes of North and South bound traffic, as well as area to park on each side...NORMALLY. Now that the streets are under (much needed) repair, please find somewhere else to park.

Road2 Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

Public parking lot, parking garages and side streets are available for you to park. While we're on the topic, the best idea to handle the situation on Wolcott Street, avoid it all together.

Avoid Canva/Google Maps loading...

The way Casper is laid out, is perfect for being able to avoid certain streets. With Wolcott basically being out of commission, if you're heading into or out of downtown Casper, it's best for you to use streets like:

Beech

Durbin

Center

David

Road Choices Canva/Google Maps loading...

I promise all of these much needed and incredible updates and repairs are going to be worth it, but until they're complete use caution. Think about those that need to get to their houses or jobs or the crews that are working hard to complete the mission.

Keep Casper Beautiful Public Art Beginning in 2016 the City of Casper and Art 3-2-1 have been working together to wrap traffic light control boxes all over the city. New boxes are wrapped with original artwork from Natrona County artists.

9 Tips For A Great Wyoming Road Trip

****May 2022 Casper I-25 Bridge Update**** More LARGE beams have been put in place and work on the road before and after the bridge is underway.