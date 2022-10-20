Casper Closes Morad Park On Friday For Maintenance

Morad Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for parking lot maintenance, according to a statement from the City of Casper.

City staff will be performing routine maintenance to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for those who use the park at 2800 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and along the North Platte River.

The west-side park will reopen to all two- and four-legged visitors after 5 p.m. Friday.

The City thanks the public for their patience during this brief closure.

