Some Of Casper’s One Way Streets Are A Bit Confusing

One thing that gets confusing when driving in Casper is all the one-way streets. They're ok if you drive to work at 4 in the morning and there isn't traffic, but throw in traffic and it's a whole different ball of wax.

I found that earlier this year Casper starting looking into a study to see what the impact would be if they were to make the one-way streets like Durbin and Wolcott into two-way streets. Back in the 1970's they were converted into one-way to ease the traffic for a potential increase of traffic due to an oil business boom, but that never came to fruition.

Google Maps

For years the city has been toying with the idea of returning the streets to two-way and it looks like the city could be making the decision for the change in 2022. I for one am welcome to the idea, about once a week I have to abort my mission and hope I don't get hit because I of almost turning the wrong way on a one-way street.

Supposedly it would take a few hundred thousand bucks to make the conversion. I think they could grab some spray paint and get the job in one afternoon...THAT's the reason I don't work for the city or make any big decisions like this.

Google Map

For month's I've driven by 12th and 13th Streets in Casper and wondered why they were one-way. It really just seems a bit odd to have one-way streets that far from the downtown area and that only run one-way from McKinley To CY Ave. In my hours of searching and reading through an April 2016 Casper signal timing study,12th & 13th are actually one way is to help with quicker travel times across the city.

I did find that after years of not being able to, if you're a resident that lives on either stretch of road, you can now park on 12th or 13th street...you just have to have a permit.

I'll continue to do research and see if I can ever get the bottom of the reason. If you have an idea, feel free to reach out and let me know.

