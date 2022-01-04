How To Help Your Sinuses Battle Wyoming’s Dry Winter Air

Knock on wood but getting sick is something that rarely happens to me. My biggest issue during the cold and dry Wyoming weather, is my sinuses start to feel like they're on fire and my throat gets scratchy. When this happens, it's time to start battling and heading a sinus infection off at the pass.

I'm not a doctor, but this method has always worked for my sinus issues. I always start using EmergenC with Zinc to give a boost to the old immune system. My next step is to use a saline nose spray for the first day or two, to make sure my sinuses have good moisture. Then use Alka-Seltzer Sinus to ease any sinus pressure. This is what gives me relief from the burning sensation in my nasal cavity and usually I'm good to go in a couple days.

When the situation has been a little worse, I've used a Neti-Pot a few times. This process is a practice that has been done in India for thousands of years and made its way into the states. You can pick one of these Neti-Pots up at most pharmacies.

The Mayo Clinic says that if you use them correctly with the proper saltwater solutions, they can be effective and to properly clean the pot after each use. As a matter of fact, the clinic releases a video that runs through all the different ways to rinse out your sinuses in hope to help you get some relief.

If you're battling sinus issues, maybe one of these methods will work.

(I'm not a doctor, you should contact your doctor if you have any concerns and so see if this method is for you)

