When Will You Get Your Stimulus Check? Here’s How to Track It

The second round of $600 economic stimulus checks have begun to be deposited in checking accounts across the country. Obviously, if you haven't received yours yet you may be asking "Hey, where's my stimulus check?"

As with the last round of stimulus checks, the IRS will once again be offering their online tracking tool called the “Get My Payment” portal. The tracking portal has now been activated for the second round of economic stimulus checks. You can access the portal once at irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Although some people have already begun to receive their stimulus checks, the official payment date is Monday, January 4, 2021. So don't worry if you haven't received yours yet.

One very important thing to be aware of is, if any of your banking information has changed since the first round of stimulus checks were deposited or if any of the information on file with the IRS is incorrect, your bank will reject the deposit. The IRS will then mail the payment to the address it has on file, and obviously that will delay payment for you a bit.

From IRS.GOV -

Get My Payment will reflect the account information provided on your 2019 tax return, Non-Filer Registration, entered on Get My Payment before Dec. 22, 2020, or provided by a Federal Agency who issued benefits to you (Social Security Administration, Veteran Affairs, or Railroad Retirement Board).

This goes to say that, if you received your first Economic Impact Payments without any issues and all of your banking and mailing information hasn't changed since then, then you should be good to go without any issues.

If your information has changed since the first EIP, IRS.GOV says that "your payment information cannot be changed. If you don’t get a payment and you are eligible to receive one, it may be claimed on your 2020 tax return as the Recovery Rebate Credit."

For specific questions you may have concerning your stimulus payment, you can also call the IRS help line at 800-919-9835.