A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible Over Wyoming This Spring

If you're a fan of sky phenomena, you'll want to mark your calendar for later this spring when a total lunar eclipse will be visible over Wyoming.

I have to give a shout out to Accuweather for this catch. They recently shared the top astronomical events of 2021. According to them, a total lunar eclipse will be visible over practically the entire United States on May 26.

The fact is that our part of America should have the best view of this total lunar eclipse. While it will be visible over the entire US, only the Rocky Mountain region (that's us) will get to see it in totality.

If you're new to the wonderful world of eclipses, National Geographic did a very helpful video a couple years ago about what happens when a total lunar eclipse takes place.

Time and Date also shares some details on the total lunar eclipse also known as a blood moon. They're not really that rare, but can be viewed without any special equipment or protection.

Let's hope the skies over Wyoming are clear the night of May 26, 2021. It should be one of the best sky events of the new year and we get front row seats for it.