Good News: Wyoming a Great Place to Survive Zombie Apocalypse

I've got good news and bad news. While it appears that a zombie apocalypse is a real possibility at least Wyoming is a good place to survive it.

You think I'm kidding about a zombie apocalypse? It's true. The CDC has a real page dedicated to the possibility and we know they're never wrong about anything, right? (*face palm*) There's even a theory that a zombie apocalypse will begin on February 21, 2021 being passed around.

So, about that good news. It appears that Wyoming will be a good place to survive it when/if it happens based on a story shared by CableTV. Look at their map and you'll see we're a Zone 2 state which gives us a better chance than most.

Here's a key contributing factor from their story as to why Wyoming would be a good place to be in a zombie event:

Big, open, and undeveloped land is your best bet

This just in. We have lots of big, open and undeveloped land here. Zombie apocalypse paradise.

When the you-know-what hits the fan, you don't want to go to a red state like Oregon. No one is safe in Oregon I hear.

Read the full article for yourself and see if you feel comforted that when reality starts to look like the movie "I Am Legend". I am heading back to my bunker now.