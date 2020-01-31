I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Most of Friday

The Wyoming Department of Transportation on Friday morning announced that about 45 miles of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is expected to remain closed for another 10-12 hours.

That puts the estimated reopening time between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. A day earlier, WYDOT expected the highway to reopen Friday morning, but winter conditions and crashes have extended the closure.

Meanwhile, the eastbound lanes of I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins were closed due to winter conditions with no estimated reopening time as of 8:43 a.m. Friday. The westbound lanes were open, but slick in some areas with blowing snow.

And I-80 between Walcott Junction, in the Elk Mountain area, and Laramie was closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds and an extreme blow over risk.

For the latest road conditions and closure information, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.