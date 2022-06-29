If You Love Rodeo, Don’t Miss The Action In Kaycee

The official state sport of Wyoming is rodeo and rodeo is celebrated all over including every other Friday night through the summer at Harold Jarrad Park in Kaycee. The park named after lifelong Kaycee resident, rancher and legendary bronc rider Harold Jarrad who passed in 2018 at the age of 99.

Over the next few weeks you can load your family into the family wagon and get on I25 and drive until you hit the great town of Kaycee, Wyoming. The Friday Night rodeo is in action and you can bet you'll have a good time watching the bulls, broncs, barrel racers, roping, bull fighters and seeing the amazement in the eyes of all the kids on the sidelines.

Most weeks there are about 8 full on events that make up the Kaycee Friday Night Rodeo. If you've always wanted to be in a rodeo, here's your chance. If you go to the Kaycee Friday Night Rodeo Facebook page, there is sign up page for you to get entered.

If you're looking to sign up, here's a look at the entry fees:

Bareback, Rookie & Saddle Bronc: $55

Breakaway Roping:

Boy 14 & under $30

Ladies $42.00

50 & over $42

Open Class $42

Bull riders need to contact Bobby Welsh to enter.

If you love the rodeo, this is right up your alley.

Admission to the rodeo is only $5 and it all begins at 7pm, so you should leave early and check out the Country Inn - Dining or the Invasion Bar & Grill to grab dinner and a couple 'pre-rodeo beverages'.

Check out this bull riding action from a couple years ago at the Kaycee Friday Night Rodeo

Want to learn to ride a bull?

How about a saddle bronc?

Here are tips for beginners wanting to barrel race

